Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,038,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,866,000. Aegion makes up approximately 1.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 105.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion stock remained flat at $$29.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.