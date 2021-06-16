Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,340.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $849,578.60 and $5,340.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $181.77 or 0.00469598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

