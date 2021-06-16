Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Penumbra worth $52,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.77. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,726.58, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

