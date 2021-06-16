Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 37,588 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 790,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,588 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $66,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,580. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.52. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

