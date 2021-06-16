Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $86.94 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,062 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.45% of Nexstar Media Group worth $86,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $2,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.65. 398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,796. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

