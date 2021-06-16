Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $70.54 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 80,925 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 140,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,693,891. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.