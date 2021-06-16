Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 899,482 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 899,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AIMC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.99. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.