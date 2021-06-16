Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €135.55 ($159.47).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

WCH stock traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €141.05 ($165.94). 46,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.58. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 52-week high of €142.60 ($167.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

