Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €132.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €135.55 ($159.47).

Several brokerages recently commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of WCH traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €141.05 ($165.94). 46,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 1-year high of €142.60 ($167.76). The company’s 50-day moving average is €130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

