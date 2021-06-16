Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRR. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 626.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 203,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE IRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,874. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.