Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 626.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 203,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 175,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSE:IRR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 70,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,874. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

