Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Issues Earnings Results

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

VOLT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 642,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,805. Volt Information Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

