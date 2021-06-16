VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.