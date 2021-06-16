VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.