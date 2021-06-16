Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $122,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

