ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $931.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

