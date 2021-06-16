VIBE (VIBE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,402.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. VIBE has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1,402.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.97 or 0.00767070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

