Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of VRNA opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.51. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

