Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.40 million. Veritex reported sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $319.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $322.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $334.90 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $337.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

