Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

