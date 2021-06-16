Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.97. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

