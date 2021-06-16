Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 196.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 74,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

