Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $64,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 115,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 207,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.87. 203,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,188. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

