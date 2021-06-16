Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,632. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.