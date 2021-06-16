Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Concord Wealth Partners’ Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 14.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

