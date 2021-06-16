Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,330,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 125,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

