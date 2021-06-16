Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

