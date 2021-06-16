Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,657. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

