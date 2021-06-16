VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,396,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

