VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.36. 1,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.08. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $150.52 and a 12 month high of $201.15.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.