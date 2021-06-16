UREEQA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $135,169.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00145548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00177299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00933832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,127.74 or 0.99993473 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

