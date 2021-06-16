Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Universal Display reported sales of $57.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $553.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.96. 226,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,533. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

