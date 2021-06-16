Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) COO Airton L. Hentschke Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Universal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

