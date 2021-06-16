Unitrade Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $798,400.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.79 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.10 or 0.07788935 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.