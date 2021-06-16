Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE UTL opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $861.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

