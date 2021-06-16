Uniti Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.