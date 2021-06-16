United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,929,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 355,727 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $328,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

