Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $256.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

