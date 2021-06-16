Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $332.65 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

