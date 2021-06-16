Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.63 million-39.68 million.

UK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,716. Ucommune International has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

