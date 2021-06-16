UBS Group AG Purchases New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.