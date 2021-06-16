UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.