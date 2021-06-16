UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.