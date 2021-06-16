UBS Group AG Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

BWA opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

