UBS Group AG Buys 223,710 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of First Horizon worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,349,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

