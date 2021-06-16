UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

NYSE CEQP opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -657.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Truist upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.