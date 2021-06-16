UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Chemed worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chemed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chemed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,371,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $471.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.70. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,238,428. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

