Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of TNP opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.