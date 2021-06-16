Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $0.36 (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $91.07 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00144587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00932777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.61 or 1.00180325 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

