Trupanion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,659 shares of company stock worth $2,126,513 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

