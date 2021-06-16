Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 96,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.93. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

